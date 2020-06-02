Kittens found in a box on San Mateo Bridge now available for adoption

Two kittens who were found abandoned in a box on the San Mateo Bridge are now available for adoption at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA).

“On April 27th, a woman was driving home from work and spotted a box on the west bound side of the San Mateo Bridge. She then noticed a little head pop up from the box and she pulled over,” said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “Inside the box were two tiny little kittens. The woman scooped them up and brought the kittens directly to us.”

PHS/SPCA staff estimated the kittens were about four weeks old at the time of their rescue. They had no collars or any other identification. No one came forward to claim the two kittens, and after a thorough medical check by PHS/SPCA veterinary staff, the duo were placed in a foster care home where they were fed a special mother’s milk replacement and nurtured by a PHS/SPCA volunteer until they were old enough to be spayed and neutered.

“The pair includes a female kitten named Lucy and a male named Liam,” according to Tarbox. “They are now about two and half months old and ready to be adopted into new loving homes.”

Lucy is black and white, and Liam is a brown tabby. Both kittens have been spayed and neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The adoption fee for each kitten is $120.

In an effort to help control the spread of COVID-19, PHS/SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Those interested in meeting Lucy or Liam need to call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment.

These kittens are just two of the thousands of animals PHS/SPCA finds homes for every single year.