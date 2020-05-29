Life’s Top Ten “Little Wins” That Instantly Make Us Happier

A survey on life’s “little wins” found the average person has something unexpected and good happen to them three times a week. And the boost in happiness we get lasts 1 hour and 14 minutes. Here are the Top 10 “little wins” we love most . . .
1. Finding money in the pocket of an old coat.
2. Waking up to nice weather.
3. Getting an unexpected gift in the mail.
4. Getting into a bed with fresh sheets.
5. Traffic lights turning green as you’re approaching.
6. Watching the sun set.
7. Crossing off the last thing on a to-do list.
8. Completing a do-it-yourself project on your own.
9. A winning lottery ticket, even if it’s only a few bucks.
10. Receiving a compliment from a complete stranger.
“Getting an extra hour in bed” just missed the Top 10 at #11. And #12 is “when your favorite song comes on the radio.”