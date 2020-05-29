fbpx
Life’s Top Ten “Little Wins” That Instantly Make Us Happier

Hope Bidegainberry
May 29, 2020

A survey on life’s “little wins” found the average person has something unexpected and good happen to them three times a week.  And the boost in happiness we get lasts 1 hour and 14 minutes.  Here are the Top 10 “little wins” we love most . . .

1.  Finding money in the pocket of an old coat.

2.  Waking up to nice weather.

3.  Getting an unexpected gift in the mail.

4.  Getting into a bed with fresh sheets.

5.  Traffic lights turning green as you’re approaching.

6.  Watching the sun set.

7.  Crossing off the last thing on a to-do list.

8.  Completing a do-it-yourself project on your own.

9.  A winning lottery ticket, even if it’s only a few bucks.

10.  Receiving a compliment from a complete stranger. 

“Getting an extra hour in bed” just missed the Top 10 at #11.  And #12 is “when your favorite song comes on the radio.” 

 

