Mad Malamute After Bath

Take a look at this video below of this Malamute who loves the water, but only on his terms. He is not a fan of bathtime and ignores his owner after he gets out of the bath! TooFunny
Contests
Upcoming Events
Tue 24
Cirque Du Soleil AXEL
March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09
Celine Dion
April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10
Celine Dion
April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23
Big Bang: Party After Dark
April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05
Michael Bublé
May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States