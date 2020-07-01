Maine Coon Adoptions: Mabel

Hi, I’m MABEL, a brown tabby female Maine Coon-mix kitty born in June 2015. I love pets and affection – if you pet me under my chin, I’ll kind of tip over in delight. I’m playful, and I’m a “companion” kitty who likes to be in the same room as my family.
