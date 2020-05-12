fbpx
Nurses And Seniors Can Partake In Virtual ‘Playdates’ With Animals

Hope Bidegainberry
May 12, 2020

Pets make everything better. They are pure joy and love and you can never be upset when you’re around an animal, they can brighten any ones day. Whether it is a cat, dog, rabbit, or goat. Especially throughout COVID-19, we have seen the healing power of animals-from therapy animals visiting healthcare workers or nursing homes, to zoos providing hours of virtual entertainment, to regular pets bringing loads of joy through adoptions and fostering. Animals are helping to keep us all sane during this time.

There is now a virtual playdate platform that is being launched through the New York based non-profit, Animal Farm Foundation. Their “Pets Together” was launched in order to bring comfort and joy to people facing a higher risk of infection.

It employs live video-conferencing platforms, such as Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts, etc., in order to create real-time virtual visits that allow people to interact with the animals.
 
 

