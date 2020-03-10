Parents Surprise Daughter With Dog She Had Been Caring For At Shelter

Everyone wants to have a dog growing up or a pet. It’s been a request for years from Hallee to her parents. Her parents always told her to wait until she finished college. To fill her void, she decided to become a volunteer at a local animal shelter. She met one dog in particular that she really fell head over heels for.

Hallee grew closer and closer to this large adult dog, and began sharing photos and videos with her parents.

Without Hallee’s knowledge, her parents adopted the dog as a present for her. The shelter kept it a secret from her and she was sad to learn that her friend had been adopted.

Watch the video below of her reaction to getting surprised with the dog!

