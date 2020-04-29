Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Chato

Hello! My name is Chato and I’m a 3 year old, neutered pitbull mix that currently weighs about 77 lbs! I’m a playful, rowdy boy that’s still learning my manners so I would do best in an adult-only home or with kids 10 years or older. I am a big and strong dog and should go home with a family that has had dogs like me before. I’m a happy go lucky sweetheart that doesn’t know how big I actually am!

