fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Gato

Hope Bidegainberry
September 8, 2020

I’m Gato! No, I’m not a cat, I’m a 5 year old, neutered male, Chihuahua. I am a small boy that weights only 6 pounds. I have a sunny disposition and I love being around people that love me! I’m a pretty easy going boy but like all good chihuahuas I can get startled sometimes. My doggy social skills are top notch but I’m small and fragile so I would do best with calm, neutral dog friends. Same goes for children, I have a sensitive back and need to go to a family with children that are 10 years or older. I would be a great pet for someone who is ready to love and spoil me to no end. No previous dog experience required!  Gato ID# A882503.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Stella

Cats just make everything better, and this particular cat is sure to enhance your life. Meet Stella, a two-year-old spayed female Tortoiseshell Tabby who is looking for true love. She’s the purrfect cat package: social...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT