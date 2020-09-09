Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Gato

I’m Gato! No, I’m not a cat, I’m a 5 year old, neutered male, Chihuahua. I am a small boy that weights only 6 pounds. I have a sunny disposition and I love being around people that love me! I’m a pretty easy going boy but like all good chihuahuas I can get startled sometimes. My doggy social skills are top notch but I’m small and fragile so I would do best with calm, neutral dog friends. Same goes for children, I have a sensitive back and need to go to a family with children that are 10 years or older. I would be a great pet for someone who is ready to love and spoil me to no end. No previous dog experience required! Gato ID# A882503.

