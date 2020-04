Hi there! My name is Iris and I’m a 6 year old, spayed Chihuahua that currently weighs about 12 lbs! I’m a total sweetheart that takes some time to warm up to people. Once I’m comfortable, I enjoy cuddle sessions with my favorite people! Since I am a timid little lady, I would prefer to live in a calm and quiet household.If you are interested in meeting me, call customer service at 650-340-7022 today to make an appointment! Just ask for Iris! ID# A875873.

