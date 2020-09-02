Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Jack

Jack here! Adventure is my middle name and I’m always up for something new. I’m a young guy, full of pizazz, and I thrive with a healthy balance of play, routine, and structure. I’m looking for an adopter who has experience with my breed or with high energy type dogs. I’m best suited for a home that has experience with dog training and teaching good manners. Fortunately I’m a smart dog and I love to learn new things! I’m a bit too rambunctious for children and cats, and my big personality can be overwhelming for most other dogs. Ask for Jack ID# A868366.

