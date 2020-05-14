fbpx
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Jax

Hope Bidegainberry
May 14, 2020

The best antidote for any sheltering-in-place blues is an animal companion, especially a sixty-pound Bulldog/Boxer mix named Jax. This four-year-old lovebug has been our Pet of the Week before, but he’s still waiting for his new forever home.  Jax is well-mannered, sweet and affectionate.  Did we also mention his stunning good looks? Jax can be dog selective, but who isn’t picky about the company they keep? He would do best in a home with no small animals or children. Jax’s hobbies include taking long walks and nibbling on tasty treats. Looking to add a lovable pet to your life? Ask for Jax ID# A851585.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only.  Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment.

