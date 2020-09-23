Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Kal

Hi I’m Kal! I’m a four year old, large, neutered male cat. I am a social and affectionate cat, but I can be a little sensitive around my tummy and sides. Because of this I should go home with a family that has had cats before.

I’m a love bug who adores rubbing on your legs and asking for pets. My favorite things are chin scratches and making biscuits with my paws when I’m happy. If you are looking for a love bug look no further!

If you are interested in meeting with me, please submit your fully completed Adoption Profile Form with my name and ID, Kal A884463, to adoptinquire@peninsulahumanesociety.org and an adoption counselor will call you to conduct a phone interview before making an appointment to meet in person. You must be 18 or older to submit an application.

For more information CLICK HERE.