Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Pichis

Hope Bidegainberry
March 17, 2020

Hi, I am Pichis! I am an 11 month old, neutered male domestic short hair cat. I am a spunky and active guy that enjoys pets from my favorite people. I am also crazy about my toys. I like to play with string and pipe cleaners and oh my goodness, balls! I love ping pong balls! I can get too excited with playtime and pets, so I’d like to find an experienced, cat-savvy family with older kids and adults only who has lots of time to play with me. I would also like to go to a home where I’ll be the only cat. If you would like to meet me, call today to schedule an appointment at (650) 340-7022 and ask for Pichis ID# A869329!

For more information CLICK HERE.

 

