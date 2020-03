Hello! My name is Santana and I am a 2 year old, neutered husky that currently weighs about 55 lbs! I am a high energy boy that is looking for an experienced family to continue my training! I am a typical husky and have strong breed characteristics! I love to play fetch! If you would like to meet me, call today to schedule an appointment at (650) 340-7022 and ask for Santana ID# A874582.

For more information CLICK HERE.