Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Snowball & Max

Nice to meet you, I’m Snowball! I’m a 1 year old, spayed, short hair rabbit. I’m a bonded rabbit living with my sister Max. I’m a curious bun that’s ready to hop my way into your heart! I like to explore rabbit-safe areas and play. I love stretching my legs and finding new and interesting things in my environment, and I enjoy tasty vegetables and greens. I need to go home with my sister Max.

If you are interested in meeting with me, please submit your fully completed Adoption Profile Form to adoptinquire@peninsulahumanesociety.org and an adoption counselor will call you and conduct a phone interview before making an appointment to meet in person. Please ask for Snowball, ID# A876827 and Max ID# A876828.

Application HERE.

For more information CLICK HERE.