Pet Of The Week: Buddy

Everyone needs a best buddy….a companion who will be there through thick and thin. Buddy the cat is your purrfect new best friend. This six-year-old neutered male domestic short hair cat is also in the market for a new mate. Buddy is a shy guy and will need a family that will allow him time to adjust and come out of his shell. He’s a sweet natured cat who enjoys pets and delectable treats. Looking for a new best feline friend? Ask for Buddy ID# A874132.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Buddy.

Watch video HERE.