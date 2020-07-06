fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Pet Of The Week: Buddy

Hope Bidegainberry
July 6, 2020

Everyone needs a best buddy….a companion who will be there through thick and thin.  Buddy the cat is your purrfect new best friend.  This six-year-old neutered male domestic short hair cat is also in the market for a new mate.  Buddy is a shy guy and will need a family that will allow him time to adjust and come out of his shell.  He’s a sweet natured cat who enjoys pets and delectable treats.  Looking for a new best feline friend?  Ask for Buddy ID# A874132.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment.  Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Buddy.

Watch video HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

The NBA Is Coming Back

 It’s official:  The NBA is coming back.  Over the weekend, the league unveiled the schedule for the teams participating in the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season. 22 teams will play in a closed-off...

Contests

Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT