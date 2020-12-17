Pet Of The Week: Butter

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 17, 2020

Everything is better with butter. Especially this enigmatic Butter. Allow us to present Butter a five-year-old spayed female American Pit Bull Terrier. Butter is a compact little Pibble with the absolutely most adorable little piggy snorts. Sheâ€™s extremely affectionate and loves to nibble on delectable dog treats. Butter enjoys the company of humans, but can be picky about other dogs. Seeking a fun loving, wiggly and cheerful dog? Ask for Butter ID# A886011.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Butter.