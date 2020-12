Pet Of The Week: Butter

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 17, 2020

Everything is better with butter. Especially this enigmatic Butter. Allow us to present Butter a five-year-old spayed female American Pit Bull Terrier. Butter is a compact little Pibble with the absolutely most adorable little piggy snorts. She’s extremely affectionate and loves to nibble on delectable dog treats. Butter enjoys the company of humans, but can be picky about other dogs. Seeking a fun loving, wiggly and cheerful dog? Ask for Butter ID# A886011.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Butter.