Pet Of The Week: Buttercup

By Hope Bidegainberry on October 22, 2020

Pretty soon the temperatures will start to drop, and instead of reaching for a cozy blanket, how about a cozy lap cat to keep you warm inside and out? Meet Buttercup, a spayed female 13-year-old Tortoiseshell Tabby who is the very definition of sweetheart. Buttercup is gentle and loves curling up in any available lap. As a senior cat, she knows her manners and won’t be engaging in any kitten shenanigans. With her black and orange silky fur, Buttercup is already dressed in the purrfect Halloween and autumn colors…or for baseball fans, she matches the colors of the San Francisco Giants. To put it succinctly: she’s the cat’s meow. Don’t pass up this lovely senior purr machine. Ask for Buttercup ID# A885862.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Buttercup.

Watch video HERE.