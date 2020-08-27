fbpx
Pet Of The Week: Caramel

Hope Bidegainberry
August 27, 2020

An independent and quiet rabbit might just be the perfect roommate. Caramel is a two-year-old neutered male Rex rabbit with a lusciously soft coat. His beautiful fur is caramel colored, which is the inspiration for his name. Caramel is a social butterfly who enjoys sitting next to his people and being petted, but he doesn’t like to be picked up or held. Rabbits make excellent pets for people who prefer an animal that isn’t too barky or chatty. Caramel will need to be an indoor only pet and will require some special habitat needs, which can be further explained to potential adopters. Caramel would do best in a home with experienced rabbit owners and no young children. And he’s fussy about the company he keeps, so Caramel needs to be the only pet in household. Looking for a free-spirited bunny to add to your home? Ask for Caramel ID# A844955.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. To schedule an appointment to meet Caramel please call 650-340-7022. 

