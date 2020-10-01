Pet Of The Week: Cody

The floof is strong with this one, and suave feline Cody is ready to share all his glorious floofiness with a new family. Cody is a two-year-old neutered male domestic medium-hair cat with lovely soft black and white fur. He’s exceptionally friendly, playful and affectionate. Cody is eager to find a cat-savvy person who understands feline body language and how to handle a cat who can become overly-stimulated. He will do best in an adult only home or a home with older teens. Cody is a lovebug who wants nothing more than someone who will provide him with a loving and understanding home. Looking for an affectionate floofball? Ask for Cody ID# A679447.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Cody.

Watch video HERE.