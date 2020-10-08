fbpx
Pet Of The Week: Finn

Hope Bidegainberry
October 8, 2020

Finn is a cat lover’s dream. This three-year-old neutered male Orange Tabby is affectionate, friendly and outgoing. He’s a champion in the art of lap sitting and is the epitome of a lovebug. Finn is pure feline purrfection. The only hitch is that Finn isn’t fond of other cats or dogs, so he would need to be the only pet in the household. But with all that Finn has to offer, you won’t need any other critter since Finn can fulfill all your needs. Looking for a sweet lap cat? Ask for Finn ID# A885128. 

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Finn.  

Watch video HERE.

