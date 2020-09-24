Pet Of The Week: Jack

Are you into dogs with larger than life personalities? Meet Jack, a two-year-old neutered male gorgeous Siberian Husky. Adventure is Jack’s middle name and he’s always game for something new. He’s energetic, full of pizazz and will definitely keep you on your toes. Jack is super smart, loves to learn and would thrive in a home committed to teaching him new tricks and providing him with plenty of healthy outlets for his energy. Jack’s ideal home would be one where he’s the only animal and no young kiddos. With his one blue eye and one brown eye, and beautiful fur, Jack is a stunner. Seeking a dog to keep pace with your adventurous life? Ask for Jack ID# A868366.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 ext 418 to schedule an appointment to meet Jack.

Watch video HERE.