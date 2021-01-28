Pet Of The Week: Jack

By Hope Bidegainberry on January 28, 2021

Jack was Pet of the Week last year, and honestly, we are surprised this fun-loving dog still hasn’t been adopted. So, in the hopes of finding Jack a forever home, we are making him Pet of the Week again.

Are you into dogs with larger than life personalities? Meet Jack, a two-year-old neutered male gorgeous Siberian Husky. Adventure is Jack’s middle name and he’s always game for something new. He’s energetic, full of pizazz and will definitely keep you on your toes. Jack is super smart, loves to learn and would thrive in a home committed to teaching him new tricks and providing him with plenty of healthy outlets for his energy. Jack’s ideal home would be one where he’s the only animal and no young kiddos. With his one blue eye and one brown eye, and beautiful fur, Jack is a stunner. Seeking a dog to keep pace with your adventurous life? Ask for Jack ID# A868366.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 ext 316 to schedule an appointment to meet Jack.

