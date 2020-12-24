Pet Of The Week: Kris Kringle

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 24, 2020

Kris Kringle has arrived just in time for the holidays! This one-year-old male neutered domestic long hair cat is certain to be the brightest star in your life not just for the holidays but all year-round. Kris Kringle is very sweet but shy feline who is seeking a home with a family who will be patient with him as he builds up his confidence. He has gorgeous black and white fur and impossibly long white whiskers…just like his namesake! Kris Kringle also has the cutest little speckled feetsies and toe beans. Looking for a loyal and loving cat to add to your life? Ask for Kris Kringle ID# A888372.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Kris Kringle.