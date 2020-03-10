Pet Of The Week: Leia

Hi there, I am Leia! I am a 6 year old Cattle dog mix with beautiful tan fur and sweet eyes. I am a shy girl when it comes to new people and situations. But I get along great with other dogs, they speak my language. I do get anxious around the tiny humans, so I need a home with adults only please. I need someone who can help me slowly build my confidence so I can feel good in the world! Will you help me blossom into the happy, boisterous pup I was meant to be? I promise to love you no matter what…but chicken helps.

