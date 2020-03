Hi, my name is Nike! I am a 6 year old mostly grey colored boy with olive green eyes. I am sweet, curious, and love to play. I am very friendly and will instantly come out to greet you – like my namesake tagline, I “just do it”! Do I sound too good to be true? Well believe it because I’ll be waiting for you to “just do it” and adopt me at the SF SPCA!

