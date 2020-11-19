Pet Of The Week: Oscar

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 19, 2020

The word “grouch” could never be associated with this Oscar. Instead Oscar the cat is extremely affectionate and enjoys a good cuddle. Oscar is a one year old male neutered white and black cat. He’s a purr machine with a side of sass. Oscar is a high energy feline who can get overstimulated. Due to his liveliness, Oscar would do best in an adult only home. Looking for a spirited lovebug cat? Ask for Oscar ID# A884366.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Oscar.