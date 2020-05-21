Pet Of The Week: Tookie

There no doubt that right now many things feel very unsettling. Tookie the cat completely understands and is seeking someone to help her feel more at peace too. This 14-year-old spayed female Tortoiseshell Tabby is extremely sweet, but also very shy. As a senior cat, Tookie is looking for a quiet home with a family who will be patient and provide her with time to adjust and come out of her shell. She enjoys receiving pets and loves a cozy spot to curl up in and take a cat nap. Tookie is a gentle cat with a soft-hearted personality. Ready to open your heart and home to a shy feline who in turn will be devoted to you? Ask for Tookie ID# A877804.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment.

Watch video of her HERE.