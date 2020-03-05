Pet Of The Week: Wally

Wally has been waiting at Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA for more than a year to be adopted. This eight year old neutered male Pit Bull is a Cuddle Bug with a capital C and capital B. Wally knows how to enjoy life, and he’s looking for someone who appreciates the finer things in life like nibbling on a Nylabone. Despite his age, Wally still has boundless verve. He’s a strong boy who will do best with someone who has the time to devote to continuing his behavior training. Wally is eager to learn and eager to please, especially if you provide him some snuggle time and scrumptious dog treats. Looking for a sweet-natured dog who has lots of love to give? Ask for Wally ID# A857799.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.