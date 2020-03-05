NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Pet Of The Week: Wally

Hope Bidegainberry
March 5, 2020

Wally has been waiting at Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA for more than a year to be adopted. This eight year old neutered male Pit Bull is a Cuddle Bug with a capital C and capital B. Wally knows how to enjoy life, and he’s looking for someone who appreciates the finer things in life like nibbling on a Nylabone. Despite his age, Wally still has boundless verve. He’s a strong boy who will do best with someone who has the time to devote to continuing his behavior training.  Wally is eager to learn and eager to please, especially if you provide him some snuggle time and scrumptious dog treats. Looking for a sweet-natured dog who has lots of love to give?  Ask for Wally ID# A857799.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Your Coronavirus Grocery List.

Concerns about the coronavirus and the disease it causes — COVID 19— have been dominating news headlines as the outbreak continues to spread worldwide.As the number of reported cases in the U.S. continues to rise, many...

Apple Won’t Let Bad Guys Use iPhones in Movies

If you are choosing between an iPhone and an Android, would it matter to you that criminal masterminds prefer the design, value, and performance of the Android? Well, if you watch a lot of movies that is the impression...

Cherry Blossom Trees For Sale

The sun is shining, sky s are blue, which means spring is on its way! This is the time where flowers start to bloom. Do you have a green thumb and want to fill your gardens with beautiful flowers and trees?! Home Depot...

Upcoming Events

Thu 05

Hayward Animal Shelter: Dine & Donate

March 5 @ 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT