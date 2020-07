Hi I’m Walt! I’m a 1-year-old Shepherd mix. I’ve been told I am a sweet boy – I guess that’s just me! I’m new to the city. I’m not used to all the hustle and bustle. But a play session and tossing a ball brings me joy! I can even help close business dealings with my “shake”. I would like a playmate and soulmate please. Will it be you?

For more information CLICK HERE.