Pets Of The Week: Bellflower & Gloria

This week we have a two-fer for you. Meet bonded feline sisters Bellflower and Gloria. This pair of spayed female 15-year-old cats are seeking a new home to spend their golden years. Both gals have exquisitely soft gray colored fur. These mild-mannered senior ladies won’t be engaging in any wild behavior like shredding your curtains or jumping on the walls. They are a mellow duo who just want some gentle playtime and lots of cuddles. Since Bellflower and Gloria are bonded, they must go home together. Ready to double the amount of purr in your life? Ask for Bellflower and Gloria ID#’s A879346 and A879348.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Bellflower and Gloria.

To watch them play CLICK HERE.