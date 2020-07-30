fbpx
Pets Of The Week: Kittens

Hope Bidegainberry
July 30, 2020

Little kittens, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. We love your soft purrs and even softer fur.  We love your playful antics that keep us smiling and laughing all day long.  We love your cuddliness and curious natures.  We love you to the moon and back.  But what we would love more than anything is for you to find a good home. It’s kitten season and we have a surplus of frolicking fluff balls who are in need of a good home.  Mini panther black cats, orange and brown tabbies, calicos, whatever type of cat you want; we have it in the pint size kitten model.  Diminutive in stature, but not in spirit, kittens are guaranteed to keep you entertained and once they grow up, you’ll have a faithful feline companion for life.  Does the pitter-patter of tiny kitten feet and soft meowing make you weak in the knees?  Call us right meow at 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet the kittens we have available for adoption. 

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet available kittens.  

You may also like

Maine Coon Adoptions: Kody

Hi, I’m KODY, a black male medium-haired kitten born in May 2020. I’m super affectionate, playful and curious.  I love to play and snuggle with my buddy Finn, and we must be adopted together. We love to be with our...

Maine Coon Adoptions: Finn

Hi, I’m FINN, a black male medium-haired kitten born in April 2020. I love to be held, I love to snuggle up against my foster Mom’s chest, and I’ll climb up into your arms and purrrrrr. I am bonded with my buddy Kody...

