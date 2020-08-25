Pets Of The Week: Nirvana & Kittie Kittie

“Meet Nirvana and Kittie Kittie! We don’t know too much about their history except that they’re both under 1-year-old. We also know they’re bound to be full of kitten energy, curiosity, and cuddles! Their current owners have to move unexpectedly, and just want to find these muffins a good home. Will it be yours?

Nirvana and Kittie Kittie are part of our Community Rehoming program, which connects people who need to re-home their pets with potential adopters, preventing animals from ever entering the shelter.”