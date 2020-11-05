Pets Of The Week: Oreo & Toby

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 5, 2020

It’s a Bird… It’s a Plane… It’s Supersized cat duo Oreo and Toby! This bonded pair of neutered male cats are aged 12 and 10 years. And they are absolutely the sweetest feline gentlemen you will ever meet. Cuddling, purring and being pet are just a few of Oreo and Toby’s hobbies. They also love to binge-watch cooking shows and dream of noshing on all those tasty kitchen masterpieces. This extra-large duet will bring you so much joy with their affectionate nature and mellow personalities. They are indeed supersized cats with both weighing just under 20 pounds. Does your home have an extra-large cat-shaped void that needs to be filled? Ask for Oreo ID# A529136 and Toby ID# A587538.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Oreo and Toby.

