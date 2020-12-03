Pets Of The Week: Sparticus & Gladiator

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 3, 2020

With the holidays upon us it’s the perfect time to share the legend of the Christmas Mouse:

“Long ago on a cold dark winter night

a little mouse sat quiet in a window

peering in he saw quite a great sight

children dancing in the Christmas glow

Joining the fun, he snuck under the door

He tiptoed past and climbed into the tree

This spot was the perfect place to adore

The love shared in this Christmas family.”

It’s also the perfect time to adopt your very own mouse. We have two adult male mice named Sparticus and Gladiator available for adoption. Yes, we know their names are not very holiday-esque, but you can change their monikers to anything you like. Mice are active and social critters and love to explore their habitats. These pint-size pets are ideal for people seeking a quiet animal companion who doesn’t make many demands. Since these mice are both males and can be prone to fighting with each other, they do need to be kept in separate enclosures. Sparticus and Gladiator can be adopted as single pets. Ready to fully embrace the holiday spirit and add a real Christmas mouse to your family? Sparticus ID# A876465 or Gladiator ID# A876464.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Sparticus and Gladiator.