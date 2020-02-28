NOW PLAYING
American Staffordshire Terrier puppy in front of a white background
Pit Bull Takes The Best Care Of Her Human Brother

February 28, 2020

Take a look at the video below of this Pit Bull who loved her little brother from the minute she met with him as a newborn baby. The two of them have spent every single day since then forging the sweetest friendship!

Hope Bidegainberry

