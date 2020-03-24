Playing Tic-Tac-Toe with Your Pet

Bored at home during your quarantine?

Here is something fun to fill your free time, since we seem to have A LOT of it all of a sudden. The new trend on social media is to play tic-tac-toe with your PETS.

If you’re wondering how it could possibly be competitive . . . it’s not. The human always wins. But the videos are blowing up online.

First, you draw a tic-tac-toe board on a piece of paper, and add an “X.”

Then you show it to your pet, and let them smell it, or paw at it. And the first spot they touch is where you put the “O.”

You continue like that until someone wins . . . which probably means you unless your pet gets lucky, or you’re REALLY bad at tic-tac-toe.

People have been doing it with cats, dogs, rabbits, hamsters . . . even fish or turtles by drawing on the side of their tank.

There’s also one more part a lot of people are doing. When you win, you give your pet the FINGER, then post a video of the whole thing on social media.