NOW PLAYING
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Playing Tic-Tac-Toe with Your Pet

Hope Bidegainberry
March 24, 2020

Bored at home during your quarantine?

Here is something fun to fill your free time, since we seem to have A LOT of it all of a sudden. The new trend on social media is to play tic-tac-toe with your PETS.

If you’re wondering how it could possibly be competitive . . . it’s not. The human always wins. But the videos are blowing up online.

First, you draw a tic-tac-toe board on a piece of paper, and add an “X.”

Then you show it to your pet, and let them smell it, or paw at it. And the first spot they touch is where you put the “O.”

You continue like that until someone wins . . . which probably means you unless your pet gets lucky, or you’re REALLY bad at tic-tac-toe.

People have been doing it with cats, dogs, rabbits, hamsters . . . even fish or turtles by drawing on the side of their tank.

There’s also one more part a lot of people are doing.  When you win, you give your pet the FINGER, then post a video of the whole thing on social media. 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

The Best National Parks to Visit…Virtually

National parks are meditative and mind blowing. They are our gifts to ourselves. Although we cannot visit National parks in person, we can remember past trips and look forward to visits with these breathtaking virtual...

You Can Write a Song with Bon Jovi

JON BON JOVI has begun to write a new song, but he needs YOU to help him finish it.  It’s called “Do What You Can”, and it’s all about how we’re dealing with this new normal of ours. Jon wrote the first...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT