San Francisco SPCA looking for families to foster pets

The San Francisco SPCA is looking for help with its animals.

There are no pets physically at the shelter to be adopted during this crisis, but instead dozens of dogs and cats are staying with foster families.

“This is a huge win for the animals,” Dr. Jennifer Scarlet said. “To be able to be in a home and get love, and see the world and socialize during this crisis, it’s so good for them. And for people who are interested in adoption, this is a chance for them to try it out quite frankly. And for some people who can’t adopt, this is a time for them to give back and give back to the community.”

