Shelter Pets Are Available To Join Your Zoom Work Meetings

Hope Bidegainberry
June 15, 2020

What would make your work meetings more exciting?! Obviously pets! Richmond Animal Care and Control came up with an idea to get their adoptable shelter dogs and cats in front of more people while also making those work meetings more fun! 

This new program encourages companies, and groups to invite a shelter dog or cat to join their zoom meeting.

The hope is that someone will fall in love with an adorable dog or cat and adopt them.

The program is a huge success with over a dozen scheduled meetings.

If you’re interested in having a shelter pet join your upcoming virtual meeting, email Katie.gantt@richmondgov.com.

 

