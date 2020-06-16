Rocky, this rescued dog isn’t really a K-9, but officers were so impressed by the shelter pup’s friendly demeanor that they invited him to join.
This Police Department has partnered with a shelter to let different shelter pups play K-9 for the day. This program raises awareness about animal adoption and in only a couple of months has already helped dozens of dogs find new homes.
Once Rocky came to their program the police officers new they wanted him to say with them! He had the perfect demeanor for the job.