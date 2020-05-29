fbpx
Taking a bike ride to the new KOIT studio in DC, check it out~

Teri King
May 29, 2020

Ever since shelter in place started we’ve been broadcasting from home and all construction stopped at our new facility in Daly City.  Once things started up again I decided to explore and took a bike ride over to “DC Studios”

 

Imagine my surprise when I saw my boss waving from the window!   He totally saw me riding by.

I went up to explore.  Look how awesome our new digs are!  This studio is now quite ready but it’s so fresh and smells so good.  It’s brand new and I can’t wait to start broadcasting from DC.

Back on the bike for the ride home, See you soon KOIT!! 

