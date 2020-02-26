NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogDisney

Unlock Secret “Chewbacca Mode” on Millenium Falcon

Hope Bidegainberry
February 26, 2020

Star Wars fans can take flight in the Millennium Falcon by participating in the Smuggler’s Run Film Ride at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The attraction puts fans in the middle of a team-up mission between Chewbacca, Han Solo’s partner, and Hondo Ohnaka. Some fans have discovered a kind of hack that will let you turn Hondo off during the ride and get the full Han Solo experience of having Chewbacca Wookie yell at you throughout the entire mission. 

Take a look at the video below of how to get this hack. It has to be done like an old video game cheat code:

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

FREE Tulips! Saturday March 7th Union Square!

Saturday March 7th is American Tulip Day!  To celebrate, Dutch flower bulb you are invited to pick from over 100,000 tulips to San Francisco’s Union Square. The event takes place between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m...

Upcoming Events

Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 05

Hayward Animal Shelter: Dine & Donate

March 5 @ 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT