Unlock Secret “Chewbacca Mode” on Millenium Falcon

Star Wars fans can take flight in the Millennium Falcon by participating in the Smuggler’s Run Film Ride at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The attraction puts fans in the middle of a team-up mission between Chewbacca, Han Solo’s partner, and Hondo Ohnaka. Some fans have discovered a kind of hack that will let you turn Hondo off during the ride and get the full Han Solo experience of having Chewbacca Wookie yell at you throughout the entire mission.

Take a look at the video below of how to get this hack. It has to be done like an old video game cheat code:

