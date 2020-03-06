Veterinarian Treating Homeless Peoples’ Animals

This veterinarian spends his free time driving around California and spotting homeless people with animals. His goal is to treat them for no cost at all. When the Great Recession hit the US in 2007, he realized he needed to do a lot more for the animals who had suddenly been tossed to the sidelines of a financial crisis.

Modesto got hit especially hard and people were just dumping their pets in shelters. In 2011, he set up a table at a soup kitchen and anytime he spotted someone with an animal, he called them over and offered to give their pet a checkup.

For animals that need vaccinations, medicine, or food, he pays for the costs out of pocket. He often runs into animals with severe issues such as tooth decay or illnesses that need treatment at a vet hospital. For these cases, he used his GoFundMe to cover surgeries and invasive procedures which can cost pet owners thousands.

