What I came away with from Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour

I was very excited when highly sought after motivational speaker, Romeo Marquez, of Kollective Hustle gave me call. We have had many conversations regarding manifesting our dreams, health and happiness. As one would imagine my jaw dropped when he told me had a pair of tickets for me and a guest to see Oprah for her 2020 Vision Tour at the Chase Center this past Saturday.

I really didn’t know what to expect, I mean, I’ve watched her TV show many times but this event was from 9am to 5pm! It was based around wellness both physical and emotional and the day was broken up into a morning and afternoon session. She had provided a goodie bag for everyone in attendance and lunch was provided too. What was in the goodie bag you ask? Well, there was a Weight Watchers bar which tasted amazing by the way. There was a workbook that had motivational quotes along with many pages asking questions about what you want in life and how you expect to get there. Some of us don’t ever write anything down nor do we have a clear action plan and this workbook was a way to get things on paper and to actually see what you have planned for yourself.

A part of this exercise of writing down your goals is to help create your action plan. It helps you to visual what you want for yourself and to start with small goals to help you get started. I know I’m over simplifying things but that was what the workbook helped us to do. It talked about how the emotional well being of a person is so important.

Oprah also had the awesome Julianna Hough there. She not only entertained us with dance but also demonstrated how to meditate and breath with a purpose to calm the soul and busy mind. Many of us felt the benefits immediately and were less stressed and more relaxed. We need to practice that for ourselves everyday.

Oprah’s special guest was Kate Hudson. She was incredible. She was positive and very down to earth. She spoke about how she kept her father’s last name of Hudson even though she was primarily raised by her mother , Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel. She went on to explain that she was proud of the name Hudson even though she didn’t always have the greatest relationship with her dad. She accepted that her dad raised her the best way he knew how. While he wasn’t quite the father she wanted him to be, he was the father he needed to be in order for her to be the Kate Hudson of today. I thought that was really deep.

Oprah shared about her painful relationship with her mother and during her end of life she was finally able to say I love you and her mother said it too, both of them for the first time. Oprah realized as well that while her mother wasn’t quite the mother she wished she was, she was the mother she needed in order for Oprah to be the strong woman she is today.

Forgiveness was a big theme during this day and so was being mindful and kind and to make sure to take care of you!!

Thank you Romeo, Kollective Hustle and The Filipino Channel for hosting my sister and I at the TFC Suite at the Chase Center. It was an incredible time that I will never forget.