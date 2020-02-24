NOW PLAYING
SANTA CRUZ, CA - JULY 29: A general view of the Santa Cruz Wharf, with the Santa Cruz Beach and Boardwalk amusement park behind on July 29, 2007 in Santa Cruz, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
The Clam Chowder Cook-Off results from Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

February 24, 2020

Every year Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk holds the Clam Chowder Cook-Offwhich happened this weekend.  It is always a two day event.  The amateurs compete on Saturday while the pros compete on Sunday.  They compete in both the best Boston and Manhattan Clam Chowders.  Competitors from all over the South Bay and beyond competed in these categories:

 

Best Boston:

Amateur:

1st – Spud Brothers, Tim Dellgard, Idaho
2nd – Silence of the Clams, Brian Edwards, Campbell
3rd – Small Clams Court, Thuong Do, San Jose

Pros:

1st – Latin Asian Fusion, Roddy Diaz, Scotts Valley
2nd – JV’s BBQ Catering, John Viray, San Jose
3rd – Sutter Sea Monsters, Corby Chavez, Santa Cruz

Best Manhattan:

Amateur:

1st – DragonMama’s Portguese Red, Michele Hartmangruber, Fremont
2nd – Manhattan Madhatters, Todd Rumbaugh, Santa Cruz
3rd – Yosemite Clams, Scott Goodrich, Santa Cruz

Pros:

1st – Midgley’s Public House – Michael Midgley, Stockton
2nd – East Side Eatery, Derek Rupp, Santa Cruz
3rd – Mad Matt’s Beyond the Chowder Bowl, Santa Cruz

For the entire results click here:

Best Theming Team

Most Tasted

People’s Choice

Congratulations to all of the winners.  See you next year.

