Cats have a reputation for being very independent, but cats can also form emotional attachments to their owners.

Like dogs, cats display social flexibility in regard to their attachments with humans. The majority of cats are securely attached to their owner and use them as a source of security in their environment.”

There has been tests done on infants, primates, dogs and now an adult cat or kitten who spent two minutes in a room with their owner followed by two minutes alone. Then, they had a two-minute reunion. The cats’ responses to seeing their owners again were classified into attachment styles.

The results show that cats bond in a way that’s surprisingly similar to infants.