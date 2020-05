It’s Gonna Be May With A Face Covering!

Justin Timberlake recognizes the month of May again with a timely Coronavirus meme. “It’s gonna be May, “a line from the song he sang when he was with N’Sync, has come around again and this time it gets an update. It’s a throwback photo of JT sportin’ his curly locks and wearing a COVID-19 face mask! Still cracks me up. Check it out CLICK HERE.