Madonna Reveals She Has Coronavirus Antibodies

“And I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air!”

Gotta love when Madonna speaks out and something NOT hilariously crazy comes out! The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram page to announce that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, meaning that she believes that she has likely already had the virus, somehow. She said she took the test the other day and found that she has the antibodies. So what’s the first thing she’s going to do? She said she’s gonna “take a long drive in the car and breathe in the COVID-19 air.” That’s a direct quote, by the way. However you may feel about her announcement, I think it should be noted that she did donate a million dollars to the Gates Philanthropy Partners’ COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator.

We love us some Madonna!